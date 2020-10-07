One of the Microsoft applications that has gained the most strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing are those that facilitate remote work and collaboration between the different users that are part of an organization. One of them is Teams , the company’s tool based in Redmond to improve teamwork, whether in professional or educational environments, and we have seen how it has been reinforced with new functions and improvements.

Now and following in the wake of the successive updates, the last one a few days ago , with which Microsoft has provided its app, a new function arrives, in this case focused on Microsoft Teams for Education. A feature that allows you to “force” mute participants in a group video call.

Silenced until further order

Until now, in a video meeting between different members, the administrator could silence a member, but this could reactivate the audio, which could sometimes interfere with the normal development of the meeting . Now, Microsoft wants to end this problem in the next Teams update.

It will be Microsoft Teams for Education that will benefit from a new feature that will empower administrators in group meetings. Now, thanks to the “Audio Mute” function , a participant who has been muted is prevented from unmuting their audio.

It is about the teaching staff having more power of execution and being able to access more permissions within the application. To be effective, the teacher has access to an option called “Allow attendees to unmute” within the “Manage permissions” section and thus prevent attendees from unmuting their audio.

The meeting administrator, in this case a teacher, which is what Microsoft Teams for Education is for, will be able to prevent students from disturbing classes electronically , for example, or from participating in meetings with too many at the same time.