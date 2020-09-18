Teams will allow teachers to avoid interruptions by silencing disturbing students in virtual classes

One of the Microsoft applications that has gained the most strength as a result of the current pandemic situation that we are experiencing are those that facilitate remote work and collaboration between the different users that are part of an organization. One of them is Teams, the Redmond-based company’s tool for improve teamwork, whether in professional or educational settings and that we have seen how it has been reinforced with new functions and improvements.

Now and following in the wake of the successive updates, the last one a few days ago, with which Microsoft has provided its app, a new function arrives, in this case focused on Microsoft Teams for Education. A function that allows “forced” mute participants in a group video call.

Silenced until further order

Until now, in a video meeting between different members, the administrator could mute a member, but the member could unmute the audio, which sometimes it could hinder the normal development of the meeting. Now, Microsoft wants to end this problem in the next Teams update.

It will be Microsoft Teams for Education that will benefit from a new feature that will empower administrators in group meetings. Now, thanks to the “Audio Mute” function, it is prevented that a participant who has been muted, can reactivate his audio.

It is about the teaching staff having more power of execution and being able to access more permissions within the application. To be effective, the teacher has access to an option called “Allow attendees to unmute” within the “Manage permissions” section and in this way prevent attendees from reactivating their audio.

The meeting administrator, in this case a teacher, which is what Microsoft Teams for Education is for, you can prevent students from disturbing classes electronically, for example, or that in meetings, too many participate at once.

Via | ONMSFT