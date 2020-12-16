Tech companies help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

After a year of research and many stumbles to find a vaccine against COVID-19, we finally have it. That is why governments of different countries, health institutions and technology companies have come together to effectively distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

While it is true that this type of distribution is a fairly complex activity, technology companies will make it much easier and more equitable. According to an article published in the Axios websiteThese are the contributions that these companies are making.

Microsoft and Google make their clouds available for the distribution of vaccines

The Redmond company has made its cloud and business services available to those responsible for vaccine distribution. Platforms where they can store data on a larger scale.

Similarly, Google has done it too. In fact, the company works with other partners “to implement vaccine management solutions with state and local governments.”

In addition to this, the Mountain View company has implemented functions in its search service to guide people about COVID-19 and the vaccines available by region. All this, as part of an effort so that we do not fall into disinformation.

Oracle donated a database for this cause

The giant Oracle donated a “database of national electronic medical records and public health administration applications” for this cause. This help is very useful, since it is a large-scale distribution and the amount of data to be recorded is excessively high.

On the other hand, Salesforce is also doing its bit. The company, in alliance with the international association Gavi, is working to bring the vaccine to 190 countries.

Another of the companies that stands out is IBM. It offers everything from management software to an open approach based on blockchain. These systems allow data such as temperature, dose, and other factors related to the vaccination process to be recorded.

In effect, these tech companies use their potential for a noble cause: distributing vaccines. This is a fairly complex process, since it involves taking these injections to millions of people. As Ashwini Zenooz, Salesforce Medical Director put it, “This is not something I want to do with pens, paper, and sticky notes.”

.