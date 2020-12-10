Technology companies create an alliance to work more efficiently in the cloud

Large companies in the technological world forge an alliance known as the “Modern Computing Alliance”. This is intended to address problems related to computer security, teleworking, and various problems that have arisen throughout this time that we have lived in a pandemic. As well as alleviating workloads and finding a new modality to implement during and after the pandemic.

Modern Computing Alliance presents itself as a collection “of leading companies in the industry united by a common mission: to drive innovation from silicon to the cloud.” To do this, they are trying to promote a different computing platform that provides an option for “integrated business solutions,” that is, one service complements another.

In the following image you can see which are the companies that make up this alliance.

These companies join forces to address issues such as security and identity, performance, health care and labor productivity, which will allow finding new solutions not only for IT administrators but also for business employees. Basically this alliance allows from a better performance at the hardware level to a better workflow.

How does the “Modern Computing Alliance” work?

In this alliance, each company contributes its grain of sand to find, solve and optimize cloud services. For example, Google participates with its Chrome browser and Google Workplace, very useful tools for us, the users.

On the other hand, Intel does it with its processors. The alliance will use the potential of these chips to assess workloads and facilitate online conferencing. For these meetings, services like Zoom or Slack could well be used. Platforms that have gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you can see, this alliance seeks that companies help each other and that they can detect failures in their platforms, using other services with the pure intention of optimizing them.

So Solomon manifests, vice president of Chrome OS at Google, “the needs that users expect and the way that computing is changing really require a new way of working.”

.