Technology failed us or we failed us: this has been the “failure” of contact tracing applications

The pandemic has put us to the test in many areas, but it has also put technology in check. So many advances, and none to help fight it efficiently? The answer to that question seemed to be contact tracing apps.

With this tool, it would theoretically be easier to warn the population of possible risks of contagion by having been near people who have later confirmed to be infected. Months after commissioning, these applications have passed without pain or glory across much of the Western world, and its scope and effectiveness have been very limited. The fault may be technology, but also ours.

Laziness and privacy have won over health

When people began to talk about possible approaches to these applications, there was a singular battle by governments to launch their own contact tracing applications on the market. Some of those efforts left a very bad taste in the mouth because they seemed like the perfect excuse to turn the nation into an all-knowing Big Brother: the United Kingdom, for example, was especially notorious, and there are those who described this project as an absolute fiasco.

The UK ended up backtracking, as did other countries. Google and Apple emerged as great standard bearers of technology aimed at helping in the pandemic, and created a joint mobile contact tracing system based on both Android and iOS.

The project was certainly remarkable, but for many it had a problem: threatened privacy, because at least in Android you need to have the location activated. This requirement, as explained by those responsible for the system, was not intended to spy on our movements, but was a characteristic of Bluetooth technology and its implementation in Android devices.

That was excuse enough for suspicions and skepticism arose between part of the population. From the beginning it was known that contact tracing applications needed to be installed by a high percentage of the population to be effective, but for the public the theoretical benefit (protection against potential contagion) was not enough.

That the installation was not mandatory has logically been one of the reasons for failure. That willfulness has formed a disastrous cocktail with other reasons such as the supposed invasion of privacy, laziness, disinterest and skepticism and has made the number of downloads and the percentage of users who have downloaded and used these applications especially low.

In The Verge they indicated how in New York only 5% of its inhabitants have downloaded the COVID Alert NY app, which was launched in October. Less than 3,000 of the 180,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have occurred since then had it installed, and of those only 800 were notified of the exposure.

The data is similar in other regions of the United States. Those percentages are insufficient, and studies like this one from the University of Oxford indicated that at least 60% of the population had to use these apps for them to be truly effective. This reduced use helps to alleviate the figures a bit, but not enough.

In Spain less than 15% of users have installed it

From the Government of Aragon they assured recently that “with 20% the pandemic is reduced by 30%” for example, and precisely this is one of the autonomous communities that have downloaded and used the application the most together with the Canary Islands. Even so the average percentage in Spain is only 14.4%, and its use has only increased by 6% between September 15 and November 15 according to Smartme Analytics.

The improvements that have been made in Radar Covid, the Spanish application, have been remarkable, but despite the fact that according to the application itself there have already been almost six million downloads, the positive cases declared in Radar COVID have been 25,253, a decent figure but which is again very limited when only in the last 14 days just over 97,000 new cases have been reported and since the beginning of the pandemic there have already been 1,854 .951 cases according to RTVE.

The situation contrasts with what we have seen in countries like China or Korea. In the first, the application was mandatoryIn the second case, the Government has legislation that allows, in certain situations, to collect data from telephone operators to know the location of the population, something that has favored both in one case or the other that these tools have been much more effective.

What seems clear is that contact tracing applications have so far failed to reach the population in much of the world, and that raises a debate that affects the future of the world of technology: it seems that we don’t trust it enough even though it is supposed to offer valid lifesaving solutions.