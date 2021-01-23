Teenager arrested over brutal assault on woman

- Advertisement -

Gardaí are questioning a teenager about a brutal attack on a woman in Dublin city center last night.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed while walking in the Irish Financial Services Center area at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The woman is very seriously ill in the Mater Hospital.

The juvenile was arrested yesterday and is being questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

This is the second recent attack on a lonely woman in Dublin.

An attack on a woman over the age of 20 in Balbriggan a week ago is being investigated by the Gardaí there.

The woman was beaten down under the street, given some leg blows and her clothes cut.

Gardaí say the woman was assaulted by three teenagers.