Latest news

Teenager arrested over brutal assault on woman

By Brian Adam
0
0
Teenager questioned at Store Street Garda Station.
Teenager Arrested Over Brutal Assault On Woman.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Teenager questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí are questioning a teenager about a brutal attack on a woman in Dublin city center last night.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed while walking in the Irish Financial Services Center area at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The woman is very seriously ill in the Mater Hospital.

The juvenile was arrested yesterday and is being questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

This is the second recent attack on a lonely woman in Dublin.

An attack on a woman over the age of 20 in Balbriggan a week ago is being investigated by the Gardaí there.

The woman was beaten down under the street, given some leg blows and her clothes cut.

Gardaí say the woman was assaulted by three teenagers.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

“Economic growth depends on vaccination” – Central Bank

Brian Adam - 0
The Central Bank of Ireland predicts that the country's economy will recover in the second half of the year if the Covid-19 vaccination program...
Read more
Latest news

EU leaders worried about new variables

Brian Adam - 0
European Union leaders have expressed concern about the new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged since the beginning of December. At a video...
Read more
Latest news

“Too early to reopen schools” – Colm Henry

Brian Adam - 0
The spread of Covid-19 disease in the community is still far too high for schools to reopen, said Health Service Executive Chief Clinical...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©