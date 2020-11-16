Teeoh, a service to communicate through characters and virtual spaces

The events of the year 2020 caused the mechanisms of distance communication to begin to diversify. In this way, video conferencing and video calling services became more numerous and began to be oriented to more specific areas. Likewise, others sought new horizons by proposing solutions such as asynchronous video messages and others like the one that we will present below, communication in virtual spaces.

Although it is not the only alternative of its kind, Teeoh is presented as a new option that stands out above the rest due to its multiplatform nature. Through this application you can hold meetings using virtual characters within virtual spaces.

Establish communication from virtual spaces

The fundamental difference of this proposal with respect to videoconferences is that in this we will handle virtual characters. Unlike the classic video call where we show ourselves in real time, here we will handle a character that we will create previously, as if it were a video game. The rest of the communication process does not differ at all from what we already know, so you can easily have voice and chat conversations.

Before launching Teeoh, you will first have to create your character and this is like creating your own Sim. Once ready, you can choose any of the virtual spaces where you will establish communication with your guests. When everyone joins, they can chat while grouped in the same space, but also, you can share presentations.

Each available virtual space has a different distribution and capacity, so depending on the number of guests you have and what you want to do, you can choose one or the other. Teeoh is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac and Windows, so from any device you can create your character, have meetings or join anyone in progress.

It is quite a fun and curious way to have meetings that are worth trying depending on the nature of your activities. If you are looking for something new, different and that goes far beyond a simple video conference, do not hesitate to try Teeoh.

For get It, follow this link.

.