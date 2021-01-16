Telegram: 5 settings to customize when subscribing in the app

- Advertisement -

Today we are going to tell you what are those 5 settings to customize in Telegram . All of them are options that you can access from the menu Settings of the application, and we advise you to take a look at it. The announcement of the new WhatsApp security conditions has made millions of dissatisfied users decide to migrate to the Telegram messaging application.

1. Prevent Telegram from taking up too much space

A messaging app is only as heavy as the amount of files, images, and videos they send you. However, in Telegram we have more freedom to control the space. If we go to Settings > Data and storage we will have options to control the space.

In Storage usage We can clear the cache, or schedule the downloaded multimedia to be stored for 3 days, 1 week, 1 month or forever. If you have limited space on your mobile, the option to keep the multimedia for only 3 days is very useful.

2. Adjust the privacy of Telegram

In Telegram In addition to logging in with your phone number, you can also have a username so that other users can contact you. This is useful, but it has a risk, and that is that if you enter groups and you do not have your privacy configured, they can access your number or personal information.

Since Settings> Privacy and security we will have the option of:

One of the most characteristic functions of Telegram are the stickers. (Photo: Pexels | Mag)

3. Control your account

Another privacy option is account control, and that is that we can activate two-step verification, in addition to the lock code. As Telegram is a multi-device app, we will also have the ability to log out of other computers. Always since Settings> Privacy and security.

4. Control of notifications

Another aspect to customize is in Settings> Notifications and sounds. Although we can apply general rules to contacts, groups or channels, Telegram allows us to customize notifications for each chat, group or channel. We can silence for a time or forever, or apply a specific configuration, such as that a user’s notification does not make noise but does vibrate.

5. Personalization of chats

In Settings> Chats we can change the entire Telegram chat background, being able to choose Topics color, as well as setting the dark mode. You can also change the Message text size and other aspects that we invite you to browse.