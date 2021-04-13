Telegram adds voice chats programmed in the channels

- Advertisement -

Telegram brought the audio rooms, in one of its latest updates, with a new alternative for users to communicate ClubHouse style.

It was already possible to communicate in a group using voice chats, and later this same modality was extended to the channels. And now Telegram goes for more: scheduled voice chats.

Telegram tests the voice chats programmed in the channels

If you liked the dynamics of voice chats on channels, you will soon have a new feature that enhances this feature. Yes, the possibility of programming voice chats will be added.

There is already an option that allows channel administrators to record voice chats at any time, and share them with the audience when they finish the process. But this new function proposes a different dynamic.

They will be able to choose the date and time of the new voice chat to schedule them as if it were an event. What happens when they schedule a voice chat? Channel subscribers will see a counter in the chat marking how long until the voice chat is played. It is a great ideal to create expectations among the audience since the countdown timer will always be visible in the chat.

And on the other hand, it can be used so that distracted users do not miss the content, since they can register it with time. The possibilities are many, and you can join the Telegram tricks to get the most out of the app.

The dynamics is very simple, both for administrators and followers, so it will be a function that will become essential to maintain interest in the channels. At the moment, this new voice chat feature is being tested in one of the beta versions of Telegram, both on iOS and Android, so you will have to join this program if you want to see what it is about. Or you can wait for the scheduled voice chats to go to the stable version of Telegram.