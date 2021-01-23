Telegram and the best bots you can use today

- Advertisement -

You already have Telegram On your cellphone? Now the application is quite famous. This happened after several decided to flee from WhatsApp after not wanting to accept its new regulations or policies 2021 that will begin to be enabled from May of this year.

Although the change is quite remarkable, some people do not know, at the moment, how to use Telegram . One of the options you have in the app is to be able to chat with bots.

What are bots? It is an automatic response program that, when ordered, gives you an immediate general response.

These bots have the particularity of having been created for specific tasks such as being able to translate, reply to a message, convert your audio into text, among others. Which of all will you use for Telegram ? Here we mention some.

THE BEST BOTS YOU CAN USE IN TELEGRAM

Download YouTube Videos: The bot is called @converto_bot and it has the particularity of converting a YouTube video either in MP4 or MP3 format. You just have to send the link and mention how you want your download to take place.

The bot is called and it has the particularity of converting a YouTube video either in MP4 or MP3 format. You just have to send the link and mention how you want your download to take place. Transcribe a voice message to text: If someone sent you a voice message or you simply want a program to transcribe what you dictate to the cell phone, then you should use @voicy , the bot that converts all audio notes to text.

If someone sent you a voice message or you simply want a program to transcribe what you dictate to the cell phone, then you should use , the bot that converts all audio notes to text. Modify PDF: Do you need to modify any kind of detail in your PDF files? Don’t worry, now with this Telegram bot you can do it. Is named @pdfbot and with it you can cut, paste, rotate, etc.

In this way you can play with various bots on Telegram. (Photo: MAG)