Telegram blocks dozens of violent channels

The dangerous situation of political violence that is being experienced in the United States has led most of the social networks to take measures such as blocking the accounts of the still president of the country, Donald Trump – the last to do so was YouTube yesterday and today Snapchat itself has indicated that it extends the block indefinitely – and also to review its own terms of use in many cases.

Some of the blocked channels had more than 10,000 followers

All of them are preparing for a few days that may be even more complicated as the day of the transfer of powers and the inauguration of Joe Biden, president-elect, which will take place on January 20, approaches. All platforms are reviewing the content they host with more care, including instant messaging tools.

Such is the case of Telegram, which in recent days has experienced a significant increase in users not only for this reason, but also because many have decided to look for an alternative to WhatsApp now that the application changes its conditions of use to share data from users. users with Facebook.

In this sense, Telegram has confirmed that in the last hours it has eliminated “dozens” of channels that exalted and promoted violence, as well as an organized network of neo-Nazi and white supremacist accounts.

«Our Conditions of Use expressly prohibit the public calls to violence, that is why we have eliminated dozens of public channels that publicly encouraged thousands of subscribers to carry out violent acts, ”Telegram sources have confirmed. Some of them had more than 10,000 followers before being blocked.

Telegram has also confirmed that the company is constantly monitoring the situation and is aware of many more channels that could be used to broadcast violent or racist content.

This has caused the owners of many of these channels, knowing that they are “signed”, are creating alternative channels and signaling the followers to switch to these new ones that are not yet under suspicion.

