Telegram blocks white supremacist channels for inciting violence

In recent days, the popularity of the instant messaging app, Telegram, has skyrocketed. Because of that, it has finally achieved more than 500 million active users and has been in the news in recent days. Now, a new event engulfs Telegram, but this reflects its fight against violence as it actively blocks channels that incite it.

To be fair, it is not the first time that the app has made this type of move against channels that incite hatred or violence. However, due to the situation around it, Telegram’s actions have become much more noticeable.

Likewise, what does count almost as a first time is their specific action against white supremacist channels. To date, they had had a certain “freedom”, to the chagrin of a large section of the public.

However, the events of the US Capitol last week seem to have been the necessary spark for apps like Telegram to begin to act with more force. This although both events were not necessarily directly related.

Telegram blocks channels that incite violence

Within Telegram, when a channel is blocked, it is the same as eliminating it completely, which is why the app uses this technique to fight messages of hatred and violence. On this occasion, more than a dozen of these have already ended up blocked on the platform.

According to the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in the application “we have seen dozens of public channels that published calls to violence for thousands of subscribers.” It was due to this situation that the platform then found it necessary to take action on the matter and start this new wave of blockades.

White supremacism on Telegram

Likewise, another of Durov’s clarifications related the recent messages of violence to white supremacism. This is due to the fact that, among the channels that they registered inciting and promoting it, several were affiliated with this current.

As one of the examples, he cites a private channel whose slogan was “you can’t kill an idea” and whose icon was a Nazi flag. For this particular case, the channel already had more than 10,000 followers who received the violent messages.

What happened after?

Telegram’s actions, on the one hand, have been applauded; but, on the other hand, also criticized. The reason for the criticism has basically been the time it took the app to take action.

While it is true that the great news is that Telegram already blocks channels that incite violence, the truth is that organizations such as white supremacists have used these types of platforms for years. So the control measures are a bit late.

Similarly, many of the closed channels informed their users of their “backup” sites that they had assets in case the main one was closed. It is not known how Telegram will act against these other channels, but we can infer that it will also seek to block them if they continue to distribute the same incitements to violence.

If you want to know more about Telegram, here we tell you;

