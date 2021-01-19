Telegram could disappear from the App Store if this lawsuit prospers

- Advertisement -

Following WhatsApp’s announcement of modifying its terms of service, many users are joining alternative messaging apps such as Telegram or Signal – the latter with capacity problems due to the flood of users. Although it is good news for both apps, Telegram faces a new problem that could jeopardize its continuity. Although the vast majority of users use Telegram as normal, there are also many conspiracy theory lovers, coronavirus deniers, and ultra-group extremists. This is the reason why Telegram faces problems. As reported by the Washington Post, a non-profit organization called the Coalition for a Safer Web has filed a lawsuit against Apple for hosting Telegram. This “coalition for a safer web” sues the company for damages on the one hand and requests the removal of the application from Apple’s App Store on the other. “Telegram stands out as a super broadcaster of hate speech, even compared to Parler,” said Marc Ginsberg, former US ambassador and director of the Coalition for a Safer Web. The complaint refers mainly to the laxity with which Telegram treats extremists. Trump supporters and far-right extremists also organized on Telegram when the Capitol was attacked, according to the indictment. A similar lawsuit is planned against Google, said coalition attorney Keith Altman. The accusation is not new. An article in the German edition of Vice late last year detailed exactly why Telegram was best avoided. The fears include security concerns like the lack of end-to-end encryption in standard chats and the wide tolerance of far-right content on Telegram.