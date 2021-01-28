ReviewsApps ReviewsLatest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Telegram facilitates the migration from Whatsapp with version 7.4: this is how it works

By Brian Adam
0
0
Telegram facilitates the migration from Whatsapp with version 7.4: this is how it works
Telegram Facilitates The Migration From Whatsapp With Version 7.4: This

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Telegram facilitates the migration from Whatsapp with version 7.4: this is how it works

The stampede from Whatsapp is turning into a golden opportunity for competing applications, such as Signal and Telegram, which in recent days have reported a real boom in downloads. Telegram with version 7.4 launched an important attack on the Facebook platform.

As noted by Macerkopf, in fact, the latest release of Telegram for iOS introduces a new feature that makes it easier to import chats from other apps, including Whatsapp, Line and KakaoTalk.

The 9to5Mac, however, report that this tool is not available to all users and in fact Telegram would have removed it in a second update, which brings the app to version 7.4.1. So if you intend to make the switch, our advice is not to download this latest version.

The few who have had the opportunity to try it, however, told by XDA that to migrate the chat history from Whatsapp to Telegram it is necessary to open the first app and access the chat you intend to move. Then, through the “Other” menu of the chat select “Export Chat”. In this way Whatsapp will create a zip file that must be imported via the iOS sharing panel in Telegram.

Telegram, when you start the procedure, will ask you to associate the conversation with a contact.

As you can see in the screenshot at the bottom, the messages imported from Whatsapp will be recognizable through a label on them.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

AirPods Max will have stock issues until April but you can still find them

Abraham - 0
The AirPods Max were announced in mid-December with a price of 629 euros, and are available in five colors: silver, space gray, sky blue,...
Read more
Latest news

Tesla Partners with Samsung to Deliver Complete Autonomous Driving

Brian Adam - 0
According to some reports, Tesla has partnered with Samsung to develop a new 5nm chip To achieve total autonomous driving in its electric cars,...
Read more
Latest news

‘The current language bill is no help to Gaeltacht parents’

Brian Adam - 0
Tusimithwyr na Gaeltachta say that state services in Irish in the Gaeltacht are essential for language planning and that the Language Act must be...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©