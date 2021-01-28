Telegram facilitates the migration from Whatsapp with version 7.4: this is how it works

- Advertisement -

The stampede from Whatsapp is turning into a golden opportunity for competing applications, such as Signal and Telegram, which in recent days have reported a real boom in downloads. Telegram with version 7.4 launched an important attack on the Facebook platform.

As noted by Macerkopf, in fact, the latest release of Telegram for iOS introduces a new feature that makes it easier to import chats from other apps, including Whatsapp, Line and KakaoTalk.

The 9to5Mac, however, report that this tool is not available to all users and in fact Telegram would have removed it in a second update, which brings the app to version 7.4.1. So if you intend to make the switch, our advice is not to download this latest version.

The few who have had the opportunity to try it, however, told by XDA that to migrate the chat history from Whatsapp to Telegram it is necessary to open the first app and access the chat you intend to move. Then, through the “Other” menu of the chat select “Export Chat”. In this way Whatsapp will create a zip file that must be imported via the iOS sharing panel in Telegram.

Telegram, when you start the procedure, will ask you to associate the conversation with a contact.

As you can see in the screenshot at the bottom, the messages imported from Whatsapp will be recognizable through a label on them.