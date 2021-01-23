Telegram: how to open the application on the PC without the need for a cell phone

- Advertisement -

Have you downloaded Telegram ? Did you know about this trick? The fast messaging application has had, during the month of January, thousands of downloads from people looking for an alternative to WhatsApp and its new privacy and use policies this 2021. Do you know how to use it in its entirety?

However, a large part of those users who decided to migrate to Telegram They are unaware of all its tricks such as being able to change color, hide “online” from your conversations, and even the possibility of being able to chat via the web. Learn how.

Did you know that there is also Telegram Web ? In the same style of WhatsApp , it is possible to enter your conversations through the computer or laptop. This is done easily.

It should be noted that it is not necessary that you have to activate your camera, much less have to scan a QR Code. The only requirement is to have the app fully updated on your cell phone and perform these steps.

HOW TO LOG IN TO TELEGRAM WEB AND CHAT FROM THE COMPUTER

When you use Telegram Web Unlike WhatsApp Web, you will not need to have your phone near or on, with the app installed or with the Internet. You can even open several windows with a different conversation and the connection will not be cut. In order to log in, please do the following:

The first thing you should do is go to web.telegram.org

There you will see that you will be asked to register.

To do this, you must enter your country code and your phone number.

Do you know how to enter Telegram Web? Follow all the steps to achieve it. (Photo: Telegram)