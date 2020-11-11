Tech News

Just yesterday we were talking about the latest “great” WhatsApp update, and today we have the answer. Because Telegram is also updated, and it did not beat around the bush, but has made the “green” look ridiculous – once again – with its new battery of news. Let’s see. Multiple messages pinned

Multiple messages pinned

With the new version it will be possible to set multiple messages in the chats. To see them, it will only be necessary to touch the conversation bar, where it will allow us to move from one to another (or select the new button to see them all together on a single screen).

But there is more. Because, in channels and groups, pinned messages will also work in two-user conversations.

Improved real-time location

Telegram gives a plus to the location in real time. By sharing the location, it will allow us to set an alert so that we are notified when the other person is nearby.

In addition, the same map icons will tell us where the person is looking. This will greatly facilitate assistance in case of disorientation.

Playlists

When sending multiple songs, Telegram will group them in a playlist (which can be forwarded), which will run on the same platform.

It will offer the same solution when we send multiple files. They will be shown in a single bubble that can be shared at once (obviously, it will also be possible to manage individually).

Channel Post Statistics

It is a highly requested tool. With the new version, in addition to the channel’s own statistics, it will be possible to obtain a report on the channel’s publications individually (including the public channels to which it was forwarded).

Animations

New animations are added both for sending messages and for changing songs within the integrated player.