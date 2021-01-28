Telegram launches new function that imports chat history from WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After the massive increase in users in the Telegram messaging service, the company has launched a new function that imports your chat history from WhatsApp and other applications such as Line and KakaoTalk.

This new tool arrives with version 7.4 and for now it is only available for iOS. If you are one of the WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk users who plan to migrate from the messaging platform, but have not yet done so for fear of losing the history of your conversations, you can find a solution in this new function.

Indeed, version 7.4.1 of Telegram allows you to continue the conversations you have left on WhatsApp. This if the other users also have a profile on Telegram.

How can I import my chat history from WhatsApp?

Importing our conversations to Telegram is a fairly simple procedure. We just have to open the WhatsApp app, select a chat, touch the three dots located in the upper right, followed by “More” and then select the “Export chat” option.

This will generate a compressed ZIP file with the entire conversation, with files or without files, which is exported to Telegram using the iOS share sheet. Subsequently, the messaging platform will ask you to which contact or group you want to associate that chat, and then the messages will be synchronized, both for you and for the other person.

The messages will have an “Imported” label that highlights the original sending date and when they went to Telegram. Similarly, these will appear in the order they were imported, not the order they were originally shipped in.

Telegram version 7.4.1 also allows you to customize the volumes of voice chats, in addition to notifying about fake groups or channels.

This new function comes at the best time, because, as is well known, many people have decided to migrate from WhatsApp before the uncertainty that their conversations will be exposed and violate their privacy.

From TekCrispy we invite you to follow us in our Telegram channel so you can continue to enjoy more content on culture, science and technology.

.