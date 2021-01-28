Tech News

Telegram launches new function that imports chat history from WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
0
0
Telegram 1.png
Telegram 1.png

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

After the massive increase in users in the Telegram messaging service, the company has launched a new function that imports your chat history from WhatsApp and other applications such as Line and KakaoTalk.

This new tool arrives with version 7.4 and for now it is only available for iOS. If you are one of the WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk users who plan to migrate from the messaging platform, but have not yet done so for fear of losing the history of your conversations, you can find a solution in this new function.

Indeed, version 7.4.1 of Telegram allows you to continue the conversations you have left on WhatsApp. This if the other users also have a profile on Telegram.

How can I import my chat history from WhatsApp?

Importing our conversations to Telegram is a fairly simple procedure. We just have to open the WhatsApp app, select a chat, touch the three dots located in the upper right, followed by “More” and then select the “Export chat” option.

This will generate a compressed ZIP file with the entire conversation, with files or without files, which is exported to Telegram using the iOS share sheet. Subsequently, the messaging platform will ask you to which contact or group you want to associate that chat, and then the messages will be synchronized, both for you and for the other person.

The messages will have an “Imported” label that highlights the original sending date and when they went to Telegram. Similarly, these will appear in the order they were imported, not the order they were originally shipped in.

Telegram version 7.4.1 also allows you to customize the volumes of voice chats, in addition to notifying about fake groups or channels.

This new function comes at the best time, because, as is well known, many people have decided to migrate from WhatsApp before the uncertainty that their conversations will be exposed and violate their privacy.

From TekCrispy we invite you to follow us in our Telegram channel so you can continue to enjoy more content on culture, science and technology.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google Messages starts testing event creation directly from chats with other users

Brian Adam - 0
Google continues to improve the options that we find in an application such as "Google Messages". Present in many Android phones,...
Read more
Apps Reviews

The clash between Facebook and Apple ends in court: the social network prepares the case

Brian Adam - 0
There break between Facebook and Apple regarding the new App Store policies risks ending up in court. According to The Information, in fact,...
Read more
Tech News

Trick to import your WhatsApp chats into Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
You won't have to miss any of WhatsApp when you go to Telegram, the mobile messaging app that has been receiving millions of users...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©