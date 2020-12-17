Telegram suffers a fall, its messaging application does not work

- Advertisement -

Many platforms have the bad habit that, from time to time, their servers go down and leave the entire service down. Sometimes the thing does not last long, but in others that interval of inactivity can last for hours, So we enter a phase of mental blockage whereby we come to think that we are incommunicado and that we cannot send anything to anyone.

What happens is that we have become so used to talking through messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, that any other alternative seems to us little less than climbing Everest. So we stayed in hibernate mode and didn’t try looking at other tools that are just as efficient, fast, and fun.

Google suffered an unusual drop earlier in the week, preventing you from using all of its services for an entire hour. Last night, Gmail had problems again, and now him Failure seems to be affecting Telegram, one of the most popular messaging applications in Spain.

Telegram through Twitter, has communicated that they are having problems in Europe and the Middle East, that they are working to solve the failure as quickly as possible possible.

Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We’re working to bring them back online. Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience!

Telegram se has fallen today at approximately 14:15, its platform has stopped working in all its versions: PC, mobile, tablet and web. Users have quickly raised the alarm, complaining on the networks. As usual, especially on Twitter, where at the moment it has gone viral.

In the web portal dedicated to analyzing the drops of the main web services, DownDetector the fall has begun to report rapidly in Spain and the rest of the world. Telegram drops are usually caused by areasDepending on which servers are affected, these are divided by region. In the current decline it seems to affect mainly Europe, including Spain. Therefore, the bug may be related to European servers.

Users are waiting to see if the platform fixes the bug as quickly as possible, usually within a few hours.

Update at 15:46

It seems that Telegram is solving the problem. Certain basic functionalities, such as messages start to load, multimedia content does not download correctly yet. Telegram claims that in the Middle East they have already partially solved the failure, and are now proceeding to do so in Europe.