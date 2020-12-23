Telegram will have some paid functions: it’s all over for free

It finally had to end up happening. Messaging applications are a very difficult product to make profitable, since, although they have hundreds of millions or even billions of users, most use free functions. WhatsApp resorted to selling the app to a tech giant, but Telegram you don’t want to resort to it. Therefore, its creator has just announced that they are going to introduce payment functions .

This was announced this morning Pavel Durov in a message on his Telegram channel. The messaging app is close to reaching 500 million users, and since its inception many have wondered how they were able to keep the application running for free.

Telegram worked until now with the personal wealth of Pavel Durov

The key was all the money Pavel Durov had, since he created platforms like Vk. Their wealth is estimated at 3.4 billion dollars, and that money was what they were using to keep Telegram running for free. However, Telegram tried to launch its own blockchain platform to make payments through the TON cryptocurrency with which to generate income, but the project failed.

The app has been free since its launch more than 7 years ago, and has been financed with the personal money of its creator. This was feasible with a smaller number of users, but once an app reaches the dimensions that Telegram currently has, only two options remain: sell it or start generating money to cover the costs.

Selling it was an option, since at the time there were rumors of sale to Google. However, Pavel Durov says that has no intention of selling Telegram, since it says that they want to remain independent, with their policy of respecting their users and maintaining high quality as an example of an app that aspires to be perfect and complete. With WhatsApp it has been seen that these values ​​cannot be maintained if they sell it.

In its 8 years, Telegram has changed the way we communicate, adding new functionalities that have made it practically perfect, and many of which WhatsApp has copied. If it weren’t for Telegram, there would be no WhatsApp Web or stickers in the Facebook app.

Confirmed payment functions in Telegram: payment stickers and channel ads

Therefore, Telegram has announced that all functionalities that exist now same in the application they will stay free as usual. Being able to have several Telegram accounts at the same time, send files, encrypted messages, groups, channels, Telegram messages that self-destruct, etc. All that will follow free. However, they will add new functions for companies, and also for «Advanced users«, Which will be paid. Some of these features will require more development and maintenance resources and will have to be paid for.

Durov does not specify what functions they will be, nor does it say what the payment method will be: if a monthly, annual subscription, or a single payment to unlock functions. Durov says they also considered introducing advertisements in individual chats and in groups, but they think it is a bad idea, since the messaging has to be free of ads of any kind.

However, where they will put ads is going to be in the open channels. These channels can have millions of users, similar to what happens with Twitter accounts. In some countries, the owners of these channels show ads using third-party platforms. Therefore, Telegram is going to launch its own Ad Platform to prevent ads from being intrusive, and respecting the privacy and functionality of users. With it, they hope cover the cost of servers and traffic.

Channel owners using the ad platform will also receive a percentage of that money. They also talk that if they introduce paid sticker packs, the artists who create them will also be able to benefit from them.

In short, some of the new functions or elements of Telegram they will be exclusive to users who pay for them. We will see if this is enough to keep the app afloat, or if they finally have to resort to selling it to a tech giant.