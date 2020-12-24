Telegram will start showing advertising in 2021

- Advertisement -

Telegram, the instant messaging application that rivals WhatsApp, was created in 2013 and is about to exceed 500 million users worldwide (WhatsApp has 2 billion).

In these more than 7 years of existence, Telegram – like its rival – has not obtained advertising revenue. However, in the same way that WhatsApp seems to finally begin to monetize the service in 2021 -after announcing it and postponing it this year- showing advertising in the States, Telegram is also ready to make the instant messaging application profitable.

This has been confirmed by its founder, Pavel Durov. He says that a project of this size, with almost 500 million users, “needs at least a few hundred million dollars per year to move forward.”

In this sense, Telegram will launch its own advertising platform next year to include ads, in principle, only on Telegram channels. “It will be very easy to use, respect privacy and allow us to cover server and traffic costs,” acknowledges the manager. According to Durov, channel owners with many users on Telegram will receive free traffic if the company manages to monetize the service.

In addition to showing advertising on the channels, Telegram also plans other ways to earn money. For example, encouraging the creation of paid stickers and sharing part of the income they obtain with the developers who have devised them.

Telegram had a previous project to earn income through its own cryptocurrency. However, the idea was scrapped last May after having worked on the launch for months.

Durov has further expressly confirmed that the rest of Telegram functionalities will continue to be free and it has also expressly stated that advertising will not reach private chats between users or group chats. Just yesterday the company premiered in the latter the new audio chat rooms. You have more information in this video:

