Telegram with problems: users report connection errors and slow message delivery

We are currently living a wave of connection errors in the Telegram app, both in mobile and desktop applications: the famous instant messaging software is being weighed down in sending text messages, receiving multimedia elements and accessing the different channels.

There is not an Internet service that is free from suffering connection problems in its servers since any drop in these can cause a chain effect. And it is just what is happening to Telegram currently since WhatsApp’s competitor suffers a significant drop at the European level. As users report, they cannot send messages and / or they take time to be received from the servers.

Intermittent connection and message delivery problems

Telegram bug map. Image of Down Detector

The fall began around 12 noon today, Friday (Spanish time). As reported in Down Detector, Telegram’s servers are having problems throughout Europe, especially in Spain. We have checked the status of the application and we can confirm that Telegram is suffering in sending and delivering messages, also in access to channels.

The main problem today is that most messages take time to send, they don’t arrive as quickly as they should. In addition, some users report that their Telegram remains in ‘Connecting’ without finishing the link with the servers, also the attachments keep the ‘Downloading’ without the download being completed.

Telegram confirmed at 1:21 p.m. in Spain that its European servers were experiencing problems and were beginning to be solved. It is expected that the connection problems will be resolved during the next few hours, as well Telegram confirmed it again minutes later.