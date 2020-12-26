“Tell me when you”: the film that marks the return of Verónica Castro after her appearance in a Netflix series

- Advertisement -

Real circumstances, good music, historical settings in Mexico City and the return to the cinema by Verónica Castro They compose “Tell me when you”, a film that shows that friendship between men and women is possible and talks about the importance of appreciating the position that people take in the lives of others.

“For me the message of the film is that sometimes people do not come into our lives the way we want them to or with the position that we want them to take and If you open yourself to see what they can really contribute to your life, very interesting paths can be opened”, Ximena Romo, who plays Dani, tells Efe.

“Tell me when you” is the first feature film by Gerardo Gatica, who has worked as a producer on films such as “I’m not here anymore” (2019), “Solteras” (2019) or “Museo” (2018).

It is a “fresh” comedy, according to its protagonist, Jesús Zavala, who plays Will, a young man who lost his parents as a child and who has had little contact with people his age by living with his grandparents and surrounded by older people.

His life will change when his grandfather urges him to travel to Mexico to learn about his roots and once the journey is started he will meet Dani and Beto, two people who will become his friends and guides in Mexico City.

“It’s a movie about real people, we see a movie starring a guy who is not the typical prince charming, to whom the things that we have all gone through happen when we have this insecurity of how to approach or with someone who like it, ”Zavala explains.

In addition to knowing friendship, Will will face a first love disappointment, because he will meet the perfect woman in a young woman who only sees him as a friend.

“I think that Will and Dani are a mirror, they are like the two sides of the same coin”says Ximena, who describes her character as a very current and free woman.

“Dani is a girl who follows her own rules who seeks to be genuine and who she really is. I was very interested in that she was a cool girl, free, that he was not suffering for love, nor looking for it, simply that love was something that thought it would fit into his life “, he adds.

For his part, Zavala considers that both Will and Dani “come in different presentations, but they are the same, for something they have the chemistry and connection that they have. The charming thing about this character is that he is very real, ”he points out.

Another of those involved in the film is youtuber Juan Carlos Viana Prieto, known as Juca, who is part for the second time in a film project and who plays the know-it-all friend who advises Will.

“My character believes that he is breaking it in everything, that he goes super safe there through life believing that he knows all the subjects and feels with the moral authority to advise and even scold his friends and dictate what to do in this love conflict”, Juca comments.

In addition to the visual tour of the most emblematic places of Mexico City and an important and nostalgic selection of musical themes, “Tell me when you” has the participation of first actors of Mexican cinema such as the return to the screen of the queen of soap operas, Verónica Castro, as well as José Carlos Ruiz, Fernando Bonilla and Rosa María Bianchi.

“It is an honor for me that in a single project they have given me these four greats and more than a work experience it is a free school that gives you life. I think there is a lot to learn from them if we want to maintain ourselves and have a career as stable and impeccable as theirs, ”says Zavala.

The return of Verónica Castro to the cinema is due to the fact that it was a debt that she had to pay off with her son, Michelle Castro, who is the film’s director of photography and the director’s best friend.

“I asked (Gatica) that when she had her first feature film in Mexico, she would take me with a role, even if it was small, and Gatica told me: ‘you’re going from grandma,’ and I was delighted, happy,” said Verónica Castro at the conference of presentation of the film who gives life to Will’s grandmother.

The film will hit theaters on December 25 in the Mexican interior, and once the cinemas in Mexico City reopen, its screening will be resumed.

