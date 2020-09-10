Tell Me Why Review Episode 3 Legacy: A Worthy Conclusion

When they were little, the Ronan twins wrote a storybook, in which the two brothers played mischievous Goblins, while their mother Mary-Ann played the role of a beautiful but unfortunate princess. Over the first two chapters (in this regard you can read our review of episode 1 of Tell Me Why here), this collection of imaginative short stories is exploited several times, as a narrative leitmotiv, mostly useful for solving some environmental puzzles . But it is with the third and final act, Heredity, which understands its true value. And it’s a blow to the heart. Dontnod closes the curtain on his graphic adventure in an elegant waystrong and melancholy at the same time. Unfortunately, the conclusion of the events of Tyler and Alyson also brings with it some limits of the entire mini series, whose potential is contained by an excessive brevity that does not allow it to deepen as it should important narrative junctions. Yet the French studio manages, with a certain precision and with an enviable gift of synthesis, to tie all the threads in suspense, leaving us with a smile on his lips and a burden on his conscience.

The last memories

As you may have read in our review of episode 2 of Tell Me Why, Dontnod has maintained a remarkable qualitative homogeneity in terms of the story, basing a solid and destabilizing story, even courageous in the choice to deal with very delicate issues with intelligence and respect. Given that the previous act has put a definitive seal on some subplots, and takes its time to probe the psyche of the protagonists, Legacy can finally focus on the founding core of the whole adventure: the secret that lies in the past of Mary- Ann and the reasons (real or alleged) that led to her disappearance.

In terms of staging, in our opinion, the last episode represents the pinnacle of the trilogy: in about three hours one skilfully carousels through different narrative and stylistic registers, passing from psychological thriller to existential drama, without forgetting a fabulous component that, never as in this case, takes on moving and dreamy connotations.

And as events unfold before our eyes, we increasingly realize how, in our opinion, it is Alyson in fact the best characterized character of Tell Me Why, and not Tyler as it was legitimate to assume initially: it is the emotional dimension of the girl, especially in this chapter, that is paid more attention, and it is she who has the most relevant decisions.

Graphic evolutionDontnod’s maturation is also reflected in a more elaborate visual component than the team’s previous works. If the glance obviously maintains the same style that characterized Life is Strange, it is in the attention to detail, in the polygonal modeling, in the rendering of the textures and in the facial expressiveness that we witness a small, but pleasant step forward. . The artistic direction is not particularly inspired, and Delos Crossing, in Alaska, is a village that does not have the personality of a microcosm like Arcadia Bay, but overall the work done on a visual level can offer glimpses of evocative solitude.

After all, that of Dontnod’s last opera is a dramatic charge that grows slowly, until it explodes in moments of powerful intensity. The Tell Me Why Tale owns an undoubtedly admirable conceptual maturity: the direction is not perfect, at times it lingers in some too much naivete, it indulges in hasty situations and quite predictable twists, but the strength, cruelty and delicacy of the story are truly overwhelming. It is a pity that the team has not further extended the subdivision of the entire narrative arc: the limited number of characters present and the total marginality of certain supporting actors make rather obvious certain narrative implications, while the need to close some events as soon as possible leads to a somewhat forced acceleration of the bond that develops between the protagonists.

In short, playing Tell Me Why, one often feels the impression that the work would have deserved a greater breath in order to truly express its full potential. Even with its limits, in any case, Dontnod’s latest work has been able to win us over: he did so thanks to a very suggestive final phase, imbued with a melancholy and anger impossible to ignore.

The enigmas of memory

Little is played in Legacy. The first part of the episode is much more guided than what was experienced in the previous chapters, and even the mechanics of the memories to be selected are put in the background, in the name of a linearity that obeys precise narrative needs. Except for a single more intense confrontation, the other dialogues also do not offer ample room for maneuver, and the decisions to be taken are not particularly significant.

At least until the central part of the last act is reached, when the puzzle game soul of Tell Me Why manifests itself with vigor: there is a long sequence entirely dedicated to puzzle solving, simple and smooth, but with some really brilliant flickers, which – provided you suspend your disbelief a little – pinch the strings of the brain and heart at the same time.

All this leads to a final crossroads that may seemingly seem a bit rough, given that it would seem to reduce the complexity of the brothers’ path to only two choices, but in reality it hides a subtext that we believe is extremely complex, which touches on topics such as self-awareness, forgiveness, the saving or destructive importance of memories and, finally, also the ability to lie to oneself so as not to be overwhelmed by the sense of guilt. These are food for thought that Tell Me Why never imposes on the player, letting the sensitivity of individuals give value to memories.