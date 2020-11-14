Temporary messages also reach Instagram and Messenger

Today seems to be the international day of temporary messages because WhatsApp has just released them with an update that seemed more distant And, almost at the same time, both Instagram and Messenger (from Facebook) have done the same, only changing the name so that it offers a younger and more carefree image: Vanish Mode they call it.

Behind that title is the possibility of taking any chat that we maintain in one of the two social networks and eliminating everything that is written in them at a stroke, in such a way that there is no record from that moment. Is more, surely we can consider it as a function of secret chats much more worked than that of WhatsApp because on this occasion, that elimination takes place once what we have written has been read. And vice versa.

Swipe up and goodbye

As we say, and unlike WhatsApp, here we will not have to wait seven days for the messages of a conversation to disappear since the process takes place at the same moment in which we read them. In this way, before leaving that talk we can verify that everything we have written, and have been sent, is erased from the conversation as if by magic.

Temporary messages in Messenger. Facebook

Surely this of sliding your finger up and seeing how the chat turns your messages into temporary ones, it sounds like Snapchat, that I already had them and that seems to have become the pool of ideas from which Facebook brings out some of his most celebrated achievements. One of them, for example, the stories, which also came from the same social network of the yellow ghost.

To activate Vanish Mode we will not have to go to any configuration menu since it is a simple gesture that we perform by sliding our finger up on the chat screen. This usability decision has to do with the idea of ​​making it easier for the user to move the conversation from an inconsequential way to an important one with a simple swip. Imagine that we are writing about trifles and, suddenly, the conversation rises a few degrees because of the anger of one of the two. Well, we slide our finger up and that which we say in the heat of the heat will not be saved forever.

Another advantage of this Vanish Mode is that If any of the participants in the secret conversation wants to record what is said by taking a screenshot, will cause the application to generate a notification to all members warning of this fact. Which will not sit well with those who trust the discretion of the rest of the participants. The update with this function has begun to be distributed, with a first stop that will be the US Then it is assumed that it will reach other countries and continents.