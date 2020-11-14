Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Temporary WhatsApp messages are here: be careful what you write

By Brian Adam
We finally have among us these secret chats that WhatsApp He already spoke to us officially a few days ago, through a statement in which he outlined what the general lines of operation of these messages that self-destruct would be. That is why from today we can already do tests to see how well they work.

As this function lands in the final versions of both iOS and Android, it is clear that those users who are looking for a total shield to say and write anything that comes to mind should forget about it. And it is that as they correctly remind us, that something we write disappears after seven days does not mean that someone leaves a record of it forever.

Messages that disappear on their own

This WhatsApp feature allows a message that we send to a chat, whether it is from a single contact or a group, to self-destruct after a week. It is a way of having private conversations in such a way that, if someone goes to look for what we said a month ago tomorrow, they will not appear. At least in the main timeline because then there are a series of contraindications that will make you rethink if this function really keeps some kind of confidentiality. And above all, utility.

How to configure the new temporary messages.

So much so that a message that has an expiration date will end up deleting itself without being read by anyone if the receiver does not open the application in seven days. Likewise, if someone replies to a self-destructing message by quoting it, that original text will continue to appear beyond the set time frame to be removed from the conversation only.

More gaps? Well If a self-destructing message is forwarded to another group or chat, it will remain unchanged over the years if in that channel we do not have activated the function to automatically delete everything we write. More? Well yes: if a user makes a backup with one of these active messages, it will be automatically stored in the backup and, when restoring it, it will remain visible even if weeks, months or years go by.

In the same way, that secret message will cease to be a secret message the moment the receiver, or any of the participants in a group, takes a screenshot, a photo with a camera or another smartphone as well as copy and paste the text in another app. With all the above, are you going to venture to write a little secret?

