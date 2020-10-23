Ten days of planned events and the November virtual Oireachtas program announced

The official opening of the Oireachtas Samhna Festival will take place live online tonight

Oireachtas na Gaeilge has provided details of events taking place during the ‘virtual’ Oireachtas in November 2020.

This year’s festival program is a mix of new events and archive material.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge was to be held in Galway city this year as part of Galway 2020 but it was announced last June that Oireachtas na Samhna was being canceled for the first time in over 80 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. .

However, the Oireachtas has a ten – day program of events planned between now and Sunday, 1 November.

The official opening of the festival will take place tonight and is being launched in partnership with Muintir Uí Cheannabháin and Éigse Mhichael Mháire Ghabha The address will appear live on the. website at 7.30pm

Part of Culture Night 2020 events and a look back at various competitions that will be featured over the weekend. A film about the history of 6 Harcourt Street, presented by Cuan Ó Seireadáin, will be shown on Saturday at 6.00pm and there will be special editions of the programs Céilí House and The Rolling Wave to be heard on RTÉ Radio 1 at 9.00pm on Saturdays and Sundays focusing on musicians and Oireachtas personalities.

Among the events taking place over the next week, the winners of the Oireachtas Literary Competition will be announced at noon on Tuesday and a special edition of 7 Days about Gaeltacht youth that night, at 8.00pm

A private online seminar focusing on careers in Irish in the European Union institutions will take place on Wednesday morning at 9.00pm. That night will be announced at 7.30pm winners of the 2020 Communications Awards.

Alan Titley’s new novel, Loops, at 1.00pm on Thursday and there will be a book launch and art exhibition at 2.00pm to celebrate the 40th anniversary of.

Máirtín Tom Sheáinín will present special programs, Celebration of the Oireachtas, presented on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Next Friday, from 3pm to 5pm, there will be a special edition of Bladhaire – The Oireachtas at Home with Bladhaire. The program promises to be “full of live music, brackets, singing, sketching, fun, competitions and much more”.

On Saturday evening at 1.00pm some of the best new Irish language poetry in the country will be read at Cúirt Filíochta and the public will be given the opportunity to get to know the country’s poets.

There will be a Gael-Linn Debate at 2pm. followed by a seminar entitled ‘Summer Colleges in the Gaeltacht – Uncertainty and Emergency?’.

Three newly published prose will be read by three writers Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair, Áine Uí Fhoghlú and Pádraic Breathnach at 4.30pm and 35 years of Cló Iar-Chonnacht will be celebrated with the help of archive items.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, November 1, when the Oireachtas Mass will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta at 11.00am.