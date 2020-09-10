Tenet, what’s true in the science behind Christopher Nolan’s film?

In recent days we hear more and more often about Christopher Nolan’s latest work, Tenet, which prompted many of us to return to theaters to enjoy a movie. Many will surely have heard the lack of Hans Zimmer… others instead of Kip Thorne, the physicist who in Interstellar advised the director on the functioning of the black hole and on other scientific notions.

Thorne, according to Nolan, read the set of the play, but the director’s goal was not to make a scientifically accurate film. However, what are the scientific concepts expressed in your latest effort? Before continuing to read, we warn you that in this article there are spoilers.

Inverted Entropy

The film initially presents us with what is called as “the inversion of objects“The reason this happens is because the entropy has been reversed so that the time flow is contrary to the ordinary one. The concept of entropy is incredibly complex, but we will try to explain it better.

The second law of thermodynamics tells us that the entropy of an isolated system (like the Universe) never decreases, but it always increases. This is consistent with the definition of “arrow of time”, the phenomenon whereby a physical system evolves from an initial state to a final state. This phenomenon, of course, cannot be reversed in any way. It is also considered as a quantity that measures the disorder present in a physical system.

Let’s explain this complicated concept with an example: surely it will have happened to many of you, in the summer months, of enjoy a nice refreshing popsicle. Of course we all know that if we were to leave our popsicle on the table unattended – out of the freezer – when we return after a couple of minutes it will just become colored water.

In this case the entropy of the icicle is increased. So, just as it spontaneously melted, in the same way the popsicle can never go back to the way it was before.

The second law of thermodynamics describes this very law that it constrains the direction in which time flows, that is always and only forward. In Tenet, however, we are told that the time flow of some objects has been reversed and we see bullets returning to the gun from which they came out in the past.

If we can “invert” our icicle we will see exactly what entropy does not allow us to see: the popsicle aquetta which returns to its initial form again. This concept, of course, cannot exist macroscopically, but in the quantum world, something like this seems to exist. In fact, in the quantum theory of relativistic electrodynamics, there are solutions with positive and negative energy.

Feynman’s theory of inverse causality

In the film it is explained that the time inversion is possible, roughly, thanks to the Feynman’s theory of inverse causality (produced through the use of a particularly powerful nuclear fission). Feynman surmised that a positron could be thought of as an electron that “travels” in the opposite direction. A positron is a subatomic particle identical to an electron but of reverse charge.

The physicist was not trying to create a time machine, but he was trying to give an explanation to some Dirac equations on relativistic quantum mechanics.

The film also cites Wheeler’s theory, a sort of “upgrade” of Feynam’s even more daring. According to John A. Wheeler all the electrons in the universe are actually a single particle, which simply travels back and forth in time. In other words, all human beings, the Earth, the Sun, the Milky Way and the Universe themselves are composed of a single electron seen an infinite number of times.

Another theory seen in the film is that of Hilary Putnam, an American philosopher and mathematician, who in 1962 wrote a very interesting article for the Journal of Philosophy. Basically, from Putnam’s essay we deduce that, if the direction of time is given by the direction of causality, anything or machine capable of reversing it would create a region of spacetime in which time flows backwards … exactly what we have seen in Tenet.

There is someone who has “reversed” the time

In the last year this topic has been touched upon by a research by the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, published in Scientific Reports, concerning a system that has undergone a sort of “time inversion” which brought back qubits, the quantum bits behind quantum computers, to the state they had a split second in the past.

Scientists first analyzed the likelihood that an electron in “empty interstellar space” could go back in time, albeit briefly, spontaneously. The team didn’t call this effort a “time travel” of course, more like it was compared to a shot of maximum precision that would return billiard balls to their original position once hit. Plus that single electron would go back into the past for no more than 10 billionths of a second.

In their complicated test, the researchers started from a zero state and progressed through four “steps”. The first was called “ordered configuration” (continuing the example with our pool table, we could say that the balls have been placed in the triangle waiting for the game to start), and then move on to the “messy configuration” (the moment when the white ball hit the other balls and they were scattered across the table); at this point, an ad hoc program gave the order of time reversal (after they have been spread all over the table, they are back to their starting position). Finally, a new command ordered the computer to restore the original order.

The two-qubit quantum computer succeeded in jumping back and returning to the initial state in 85% of cases, while when the experts used three quantum bits more errors occurred and they managed to make it in “only” 50 % of cases. Obviously we are not talking about “time travel”, but about a system that could be exploited to test programs and correct any errors during quantum computation. In short, certainly something that is closer to that seen in Tenet, but very far from the applications seen (obviously) in the film.

In the feature film, however, there is something extremely realistic and that surely many will have totally ignored also due to the complexity of the film: the fate of the “inhabitants of the future”, which have seen the “sea level rise” and contaminate the vast majority of the planet’s freshwater reserves. Surely the reason – as we well know is that we are already living – is one: the increasingly greedy exploitation of fossil resources, which have created climate warming such as to raise sea levels … a phenomenon we are currently destined for if we do not do something to counter it.