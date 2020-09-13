Terrible fire broke out again at the port of Beirut

Beirut: A fierce fire broke out again near the site of an explosion at a chemical depot in the Lebanese port of Beirut, and army and fire brigade vehicles were called in to contain the blaze.

According to the international news agency, a month ago, a horrific explosion in a chemical depot at the port of Beirut destroyed half the city and killed more than 200 people.

An army spokesman said the fire broke out in the port’s warehouse, which has a large stockpile of oil and tires.

This is the second time this week that it has suddenly erupted, but this time the intensity is many times higher, the flames started talking from the sky and the whole area was covered in black clouds of smoke. The army was called in for relief work.

Dozens of fire brigade vehicles are trying to contain the blaze with the help of the army, and no one is allowed to enter the affected part of the port. No casualties have been reported so far.