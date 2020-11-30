Tech NewsSocial NetworksCar TechTesla

Tesla and Volkswagen race to be the first to launch an affordable electric car

By Brian Adam
0
17
Tesla and Volkswagen race to be the first to launch an affordable electric car
Tesla And Volkswagen Race To Be The First To Launch

Must Read

Apps

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, to be launched in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency, will be launched in January 2021 after the social network - one of the 27 institutions that are part of "The...
Read more
Tech News

Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Pixabay Microsoft has announced that as of this November 30, Internet Explorer will cease to be compatible with Microsoft Teams. Let's remember that...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review! We put the tablet’s ‘smart’ functions to the test

Brian Adam - 0
Who doesn't want to automate their day? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It has tools that are useful for the office and everyday...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung certifies its possible Smart Tag object tracker tag

Abraham - 0
Samsung introduced the Smart Things Search feature during the launch of the "Galaxy Note 20" series. The company explained that its new application will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tesla and Volkswagen race to be the first to launch an affordable electric car

The market for electric car is already at a point where it could become accessible for the general public. And all these are because Tesla and Volkswagen, the two market leaders if we talk about electric vehicles, have future cheap electric car programs.

Price is still the big problem in this sector

One of the The main problems of electric vehicles today are still their price, which is always one of the main concerns of new buyers.

When the luxury segment, many electric vehicles have reached the price and performance equivalent to combustion vehicles. But we do not see this as the cheapest range, There is currently no low-mid-range electric car at the same price as combustion engines.

The development of new batteries could change everything

The battery technology improvements are starting to pay off. It will allow automakers to achieve a higher performance, getting longer autonomy ranges, yet lowest price, which opens the possibility that these brands launch an electric vehicle for the public that does not want a top-of-the-range car but wants it to be electric, and that for its price so far has not been able.

Tesla and Volkswagen already compete to be first with affordable electric cars

Now two big electric car manufacturers have announced future programs with cars that could start between $ 25,000 and $ 30,000.

In September, Tesla announced that it will make a new, smaller long-range electric car with its new battery technology starting at $ 25,000.

CEO Elon Musk commented on the announcement:

Tesla will make an attractive $ 25,000 electric vehicle that will also be fully autonomous.

Musk also added that the new $ 25,000 electric car is going to hit the market in about three years, by 2023, when Tesla has increased production of its new battery cell.

Now Volkswagen is apparently also joining the race for the first “budget” electric car. Reuters reported today that Volkswagen has given the green light to a new program of “small BEV” vehicles, which would start at a price of $ 24,000-30,000:

Under the project dubbed “Small BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle),” engineers are racing to develop an efficient battery-powered car in a pole-sized car that will be available for between 20,000 and 25,000 euros ($ 24,000-30,000).

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, to be launched in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency, will be launched in January 2021 after the social network - one of the 27 institutions that are part of "The...
Read more
Tech News

Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Pixabay Microsoft has announced that as of this November 30, Internet Explorer will cease to be compatible with Microsoft Teams. Let's remember that...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review! We put the tablet’s ‘smart’ functions to the test

Brian Adam - 0
Who doesn't want to automate their day? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 It has tools that are useful for the office and everyday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©