Tesla announces a capital increase of 4.172 million

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has announced a capital increase of 5,000 million dollars (4,172 million euros), thus taking advantage of the growth it has experienced in the stock market since the beginning of the year.

The firm has signed an agreement with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas. These banks will be those that carry out the sale of the shares according to the indications of the company and will take a commission of 0.5% on the price of the operation.

Tesla, which has multiplied the value of its securities by six since the beginning of the year, has not indicated a specific date for the completion of the capital increase. The company founded by Elon Musk has specified that each day it will designate the maximum number of shares to be sold through those banks or it will agree with the entities the maximum sale price.

At the price that Tesla closed on Monday ($ 498.32), the company would put just over 10 million new shares into circulation, bringing the total number of shares to 941.6 million. However, the US manufacturer has indicated that the final number of shares will depend on the price at which the securities are traded.

In the brochure of the operation that the company has sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC), Tesla has indicated that it will use the proceeds of this expansion to “strengthen” its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The document also alerts that Elon Musk has signed several personal loans with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which are backed by the shares of Tesla that the manager has in his possession. In total, the three entities have lent Musk 504 million dollars (420.4 million euros).

Known as margin loans, these types of loans allow wealthy clients with a high number of stocks in their portfolio to access cash without having to sell their shares. In these operations, the shares of said person are usually pledged, that is, they are used as collateral to prevent losses in the event of non-payment.

If those shares depreciate, the borrower has to pay cash, assign ownership of the shares offered as collateral, or make other additional assets available to the entity. For this reason, Tesla has warned that if its shares depreciate, that could cause Musk to have to sell his stake, which would further depreciate the share price.