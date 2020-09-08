Tech NewsCar TechElectronics

Tesla announces a capital increase of 4.172 million

By Brian Adam
0
7
Tesla founder Elon Musk.
Tesla Announces A Capital Increase Of 4.172 Million

Must Read

Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Microsoft officially presents its new Xbox Series S, the ‘next-gen’ trimmed

Brian Adam - 0
It seems like a lie, but we are less than two months away from the arrival of the new generation of consoles and...
Read more
Science

Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Brian Adam - 0
Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tesla founder Elon Musk.

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has announced a capital increase of 5,000 million dollars (4,172 million euros), thus taking advantage of the growth it has experienced in the stock market since the beginning of the year.

The firm has signed an agreement with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas. These banks will be those that carry out the sale of the shares according to the indications of the company and will take a commission of 0.5% on the price of the operation.

Tesla, which has multiplied the value of its securities by six since the beginning of the year, has not indicated a specific date for the completion of the capital increase. The company founded by Elon Musk has specified that each day it will designate the maximum number of shares to be sold through those banks or it will agree with the entities the maximum sale price.

At the price that Tesla closed on Monday ($ 498.32), the company would put just over 10 million new shares into circulation, bringing the total number of shares to 941.6 million. However, the US manufacturer has indicated that the final number of shares will depend on the price at which the securities are traded.

In the brochure of the operation that the company has sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC), Tesla has indicated that it will use the proceeds of this expansion to “strengthen” its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The document also alerts that Elon Musk has signed several personal loans with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which are backed by the shares of Tesla that the manager has in his possession. In total, the three entities have lent Musk 504 million dollars (420.4 million euros).

Known as margin loans, these types of loans allow wealthy clients with a high number of stocks in their portfolio to access cash without having to sell their shares. In these operations, the shares of said person are usually pledged, that is, they are used as collateral to prevent losses in the event of non-payment.

If those shares depreciate, the borrower has to pay cash, assign ownership of the shares offered as collateral, or make other additional assets available to the entity. For this reason, Tesla has warned that if its shares depreciate, that could cause Musk to have to sell his stake, which would further depreciate the share price.

Filed in

  • Tesla Motors
  • Electric cars
  • Cars
  • Automobile manufacturers
  • Vehicles
  • Automotive
  • Business
  • Industry
  • Economy
  • Transport

Related Articles

Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Microsoft officially presents its new Xbox Series S, the ‘next-gen’ trimmed

Brian Adam - 0
It seems like a lie, but we are less than two months away from the arrival of the new generation of consoles and...
Read more
Science

Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Brian Adam - 0
Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted...
Read more
Reviews

The Orion capsule passes two fundamental revisions: it is ready for Artemis travel!

Brian Adam - 0
Lately Orion has undergone several tests and revisions, and according to what was announced by NASA in these hours the capsule is officially ready...
Read more
Movies

Panasonic introduces the new Lumix S5 hybrid full-frame mirrorless

Brian Adam - 0
Panasonic today unveiled the new LUMIX S5, the hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera with 35mm CMOS sensor with a resolution of 24.2 megapixels, characterized by...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©