Tesla announces a new charging adapter for its electric cars

The range of accessories it has Tesla for its electric cars it is quite wide, but it lacked at least one adapter for those who have a product with the connection that owns the North American company can use the CCS type charging adapters. Well, this is something that has changed today.

The fact is that the firm led by Elon Musk has officially announced the arrival on the market of an adapter that allows charge via CCS the models of their electric cars with their proprietary connector, which are used by a good number of their vehicles (especially the older ones) and which in many countries are completely necessary if they decide to travel to Europe, for example. Therefore, it responds to the demands that existed by a good number of users.

More and more chargers are CCS compliant

This is so since the manufacturer says to put the Model 3 on sale in Europe at the same time as the chargers Supercharger V3 They were the ones that were deployed both in the Old Contingent and in many other regions where Tesla has a presence. Therefore, it seems quite clear that the decision of this to make the jump to this type of adapter is final. And, therefore, it is logical that little by little converters appear that allow us to use those that have an old product of the company.

By the way, the product in question is very simple so the use is most comfortable, since you simply have to connect each of the ends in the corresponding connections (in the image after this paragraph it is very clear that there is no complication). In addition, the communication has indicated the moment at which this product will be put on sale: first half of 2021, although a list with the countries in which it will be put on sale has not been published.

Tesla

A good decision from Tesla

It is true that the North American firm already has some options available, such as the one that converts CCS to type 2 (which is the one used in Europe on a massive scale. But, to date, it was missing its own that would do the same with its proprietary adapter. And, this is just what has changed today. Without a doubt, those who bought a car in the US or in markets such as South Korea, appreciate the decision taken by Tesla to offer a urinal accessory that avoids having any problem in the loading processes.

