web
Tech NewsSocial Networks

Tesla beats sales forecasts for its electric vehicles

Tesla beats sales forecasts for its electric vehicles
tesla beats sales forecasts for its electric vehicles

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Tesla beats sales forecasts for its electric vehicles

Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter deliveries on Friday as strong demand offset the impact of a global parts shortage. The electric carmaker delivered 184,800 vehicles during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, Tesla has expanded its presence in the past year, weathering a pandemic and economic turmoil with steady sales and profitable quarters at a time when many automakers reported losses.

“We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are progressing rapidly towards full production capacity,” Tesla said in a statement.

“The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in the first quarter and we are in the early stages of production,” he added.

Total Tesla production in the first quarter increased marginally to 180,338 vehicles compared to fourth quarter production of 179,757 vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

The data of 11 million Spanish Facebook users are filtered: are you there?

Every year we encounter a serious security problem in companies that handle millions of user data, suffer any type of attack and, along the...
Read more
Tech News

11 million data from Spanish Facebook users leaked online: are you there?

Every year we encounter a serious security problem in companies that handle millions of user data, suffer any type of attack and, along the...
Read more
Tech News

There is already a date for Apple’s 2021 WWDC online, with references to AR glasses?

Although last year many of the events that have been held periodically had to adapt to the online ecosystem, leaving behind the face-to-face habit...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.