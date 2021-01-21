Tesla considerably reduces the prices of the Model 3 in Spain

- Advertisement -

He Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable vehicle and it is the company’s most popular car in Europe. After leading several European markets in terms of EV sales, Tesla is making several changes to the Model 3 pricing options to increase affordability while fighting increasingly stiff competition in some of the markets. Perhaps that is why the brand has chosen lower the price of its more expensive variants: Great Autonomy and Performance.

Tesla reduces the prices of the Model 3 in Spain and the rest of Europe

In France the The largest price cut occurred, where the Standard Range + variant fell by 6,190 euros, from 49,990 to 43,800 euros. The new price qualifies the vehicle for the strongest incentive package of 7,000 euros. It previously qualified for a 3,000 euro incentive in France, DriveTeslaCa reported. The long-range and performance variants of the Model 3 also fell in price in France: the LR from 57,800 to 51,990 euros and the performance from 65,990 to 59,990 euros.

To who Spain, the new price that appears in the configurator of both versions of the Tesla Model 3 supposes a re reduction of 4,000 and more than 6,600 euros respectively compared to what they had until now. For its part, the cheapest Model 3, the Standard Autonomy Plus, remains at 49,000 euros.

Tesla Model 3 in red Tesla

Tesla has been relatively successful in Europe with its vehicles. Demand has increased in recent years, especially with the introduction of the Model 3 in 2017. However, Europe, a hot spot for electric vehicles, is not a region where Tesla makes its vehicles yet. With the Giga factory production plant in Berlin in Germany expected to start operating later this year, TIt is expected to be even more competitive in the European market in the coming years.

Most of Tesla’s success has come from Germany, the UK, France, and Switzerland. Other markets, such as Norway, have also contributed to the growth of Tesla in Europe. The Model 3 was the most popular electric vehicle in December in Norway, selling 4,232 units, 1,900 more than second-place Volkswagen ID.3. However, there are many worthy competitors, such as the Renault Zoe, Hyundai Kona EV, and the Audi e-Tron. Each of these vehicles have also captured some of the success of the European market, something that Tesla aims to continue to lead.

