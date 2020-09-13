Tesla could present its own smartwatch

The manufacturer Tesla It is the great reference when buying an electric car. But the American giant has products of all kinds. Yes, the company founded by Elon Musk has even surprised us with a surfboard. And it seems that it does not have enough.

It is an open secret that Elon musk It is trying to diversify its business, so that the step does not fall exclusively on its electric cars. While its batteries are a marvel, the genius and founder of Tesla wants more. Well, the next market it is going to attack could be that of smartphones.

This FCC document confirms that Tesla works on a smartwatch

Smartwatch

Unsurprisingly, the manufacturer has no means to create a smartwatch from scratch. Therefore, he has not hesitated to ally himself with the company Xplora Technologies, a firm of Norwegian origin specialized in the sale of smartwatch for children.

We know this thanks to a request made by Xplora Technologies to the FCC, the product certification agency in the United States, to work on a new smartwatch. So far everything normal, right? But when we see that Tesla Motors appears in the document, things change quite a bit.

The reason why the company founded by Elon Musk appears in this project is not known, but we can get an idea of ​​what has happened. To begin with, Tesla has long considered entering the smart device market, so it could have formed some kind of alliance with Xplora Technologies to develop a new line of smart watches.

It is even quite likely that the electric automotive giant has acquired the Norwegian company, although it has not yet announced it. And what about this assumption tesla smart watch? Well, it would be the ideal complement for any of your electric cars.

It should be remembered that The Apple Watch allows you to see all kinds of details of the brand’s range of electric carssuch as the battery level or activating the air conditioning in the vehicle. Therefore, the idea of ​​launching a tesla smartwatch That allows you to control your range of vehicles, it does not seem so far-fetched.

The only thing to see is the launch price of this curious wearable. More than anything because all the products of the motor giant, like the surfboard or the external battery that they launched, had an excessive price.