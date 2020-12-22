Tesla enters the S & P500 tomorrow after rising 600% this year

- Advertisement -

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will begin this Monday, December 21, to be part of the S&P 500, one of the most important stock indexes in the United States, after the company accumulates a revaluation of its share price of more than 600 % this year.

As announced by S&P Global, Tesla will enter the index coinciding with its quarterly rebalancing, and it will do so in one go, although there was talk that, due to the size of the company, it could be done in two different days.

Thus, Tesla will replace Apartment Investment and Management, which will exit the index. In addition, the company led by Elon Musk will also become part of the S&P 100 on Monday, replacing Occidental Petroleum.

All this after last September it was speculated that Tesla could enter the previous review of the S&P 500. However, this debut did not take place, which will finally take place in the trading session on Monday.

With a market capitalization of more than 600,000 million dollars (more than 492,000 million euros), the American manufacturer is the largest company that has been added to the indicator and will be one of the most influential components, with a weight similar to the by Jhonson & Jhonson.

In 2020, Tesla shares have increased sevenfold in value, going from about $ 86 (€ 70.50) in January to more than $ 650 (€ 530) today.