Tesla exceeds 500,000 million dollars on the stock market

By Brian Adam
Tesla founder Elon Musk.
Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Tesla’s market capitalization exceeds $ 500 billion for the first time (420,963 million euros), well above industry giants such as Toyota and the Volkswagen group, valued at 20.78 trillion yen (167,693 million euros) and 77,480 million euros, respectively.

Tesla shares have closed at $ 555 (about 467 euros), with a rise of 6.4%, lengthening a bonanza that has catapulted more than 20% in a week after the announcement of its expected inclusion in the selective S&P 500 next December 21.

The Californian company is enjoying a stellar year, as it managed to exceed 100 billion dollars (84,174 million euros) in market value in January, becoming the first automaker of that size on Wall Street, and has since increased that fivefold. value.

For his part, Elon Musk, founder of the company, has become the second richest person in the world after surpassing by 200 million dollars (170 million euros) the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, according to the list of billionaires of Bloomberg .

Musk’s net worth stands at $ 127.9 billion (€ 107.62 billion), thanks to the increase in the share price of the electric car firm. So far this year, the manager has earned more than 100,000 million dollars (84,150 million euros) from the revaluation of Tesla on the stock market.

According to the Bloomberg list, three-quarters of Musk’s equity corresponds to the company’s securities, which have increased fivefold in value this year. It is the second time in the past eight years that Gates has ranked below second among the richest in the world. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has held the top spot since 2017.

The net worth of the Microsoft co-founder is $ 127.7 billion (€ 107.45 billion), although it would be much higher if we take into account the donations he has made to charities worth more than $ 27 billion (€ 22.72 billion). ).

On social media, Musk has assured that his conversations with Gates have been “disappointing” and that he “had no idea” about electric trucks, in response to a post in which he suggested that electricity would probably not be a practical solution to power long-haul heavy vehicles.

Additionally, Musk has frequently downplayed the risks of Covid-19, questioning data on its spread and fatality. For his part, Gates dismissed his comments. “I hope he does not confuse the areas in which he is not too involved,” he lamented.

The manager has also announced that the battery factory that Tesla is building near Berlin will be the largest in the world. Specifically, it will be located in Grünheide, and will also assemble some 500,000 units per year of its Model 3 and Model Y models. In this way, it will be the first plant to manufacture cars and batteries.

Musk has participated in a conference on the European battery industry organized by the German Minister of Economy, Peter Altmaier, and has also promised new models especially aimed at the European market and with greater autonomy.

