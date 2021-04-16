Tesla helps police catch a person for hate crimes

- Advertisement -

Tesla’s security system has come under fire for allegedly violating the privacy of its users. However, recently, it has been well regarded by help the police to catch a person for committing hate crimes.

In this case, the police authorities have caught Dushko Vulchev. It is about a 44-year-old man, resident of Maine, who had been committing hateful actions against an African-American congregation located in this state since December 2020.

This individual allegedly set fire to the Springfield Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church. Indeed, much of the construction was destroyed, causing considerable losses to the congregation.

Tesla’s camera system was vital to finding Vulchev

In addition to burning down the church, this man is suspected of a “series of tire cuts” on cars belonging to people of color. It was precisely one of these actions that helped the police to find the alleged offender. This is because the man ran into the wrong car, a tesla equipped with a powerful security system made up of many cameras.

According to the FBI, the vandal had cut the tires and later returned to steal them. Unfortunately for Vulchev, the scenes were recorded. This allowed the police to obtain a variety of images that facilitated the search and the whereabouts of the offender. In this regard, an FBI agent stated:

“Based on my training, experience and this research, I am aware that the Tesla mentioned above is equipped with cameras at various points around the body. I have reviewed the video images retrieved from the Tesla showing an individual that I can identify as Vulchev… The video images from the Tesla show Vulchev at close range crouching near the Tesla and using a tire to remove the wheels. “

The vandal faces four charges

The images provided by Tesla, the files provided by the Springfield local surveillance system, plus the hate messages found on Dushko Vulchev’s devices served to build a case. Now, this vandal faces four counts of damage to private property. If found guilty, he could spend many years in prison.

Despite the criticism that Tesla has received in relation to the software of its vehicles, in this case, it has been vital to capture a person for hate crimes. This will surely serve as a lesson for other criminals who try to violate this type of vehicle.

