Tesla is left out of the S&P 500

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk at the construction site of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide near Berlin
Elon Musk at the construction site of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide near Berlin

Tesla will have to wait to enter the select club of the S&P 500. The electric car maker was left out of the pick in the index review that was released on Friday after the Wall Street shutdown, despite its capitalization of more than 370,000 millions of dollars. Yes, other companies with much less market value will enter, such as Etsy, an online market for multiple products, Teradyne, a semiconductor manufacturer, or Catalent, a pharmaceutical technology company.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement that it would add these three stocks to the index beginning Sept. 21, replacing the departing H&R Block, Coty and Kohls. Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent all have a market value among the three of about $ 40 billion versus Tesla’s market capitalization of more than $ 370 billion.

The S&P Dow Jones decision is a blow to Tesla investors who expected the company to join the stock index.

Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street. Even despite the 16% drop in its stock price from record highs this week, Tesla is still more valuable than 95% of the S&P 500 components, including Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

The index manager have not given the reasons why Tesla was excluded. S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt declined to say why Tesla will not enter the S&P 500, simply explaining that the market “is continually changing and we need to reflect that in our indices.”

Tesla shares fell 7% in the after-hours market on Friday after the decision was made public. For its part, Etsy rose 6% in the after-hours market, Teradyne rose 2% and Catalent, 2%.

Tesla is up nearly 400% so far in 2020, fueled by the commitment to renewable energy in the US and the decline in fossil fuels, and the Model 3 sedan has been well received by consumers.

The company has delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which has encouraged action. It has also been fueled by bets that it would be included in the S&P 500.

