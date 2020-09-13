Tesla knows when you hack their cars so they don’t pay for technical improvements

That a car can improve its performance through software updates and that, as standard, it comes with many of them deactivated until we decide to go through the box to buy them has a disadvantage for the brand, and that is that friends of unofficial solutions take the shortcut of trying to simulate these functions to have them active and enjoy them at a lower cost. At the end of the day we are talking about software and any program, no matter how complex, can be attacked.

And that is what is happening in some cases of owners of Tesla vehicles, who instead of paying for an official function that they do not have available, They prefer to go to specialists in installing hacks that they claim are undetectable with which they bypass those protections. But the problem that has arisen is that the Elon Musk people know when they are fiddling with their vehicles.

The warranty could be lost

It has been one of these users who has sounded the alarm to the community, in an attempt to prevent all those owners who, like him, have resorted to those hacks to open functions that improve the performance of their cars. In a post on Reddit, he has shown the message that your Model 3 displays on the screen and that alerts you that it has been detected “an incompatible modification”.

Alert message on a Model 3 after detecting a hack. Reddit

This message appeared after applying a wireless update of the operating system of a Tesla Model 3, which was able to locate those non-official software modules and that they correspond to payment packs for which the owner had not paid any amount of money. And it is that as it happens in all orders of the digital world, there are ways to bypass the protection of a program to modify it and make it work in a different way than the manufacturer intended.

Specifically, this user had installed (among others) without paying Tesla, a module that printed more power to his car. Specifically one of the Ingenext company, which offers a higher speed to the car, allowing it to reach 100km / h. Too much faster than an identical model without the “Acceleration Boost” pack, which is the equivalent, and official of the company, that those of Elon Musk sell at a price of about 2,000 dollars (1,700 euros).

Precisely the founder of Ingenext, Guillaume Andre, who develops these modules that are not official Tesla and that they claim are “undetectable”, stated that “feared Tesla might use aftermarket parts detection to justify the lockdown of vehicles from using the Supercharger network and turning customers into ‘prisoners of the Tesla system.’ “Even preventing them from benefiting from the manufacturer’s warranty. The war is still raging, as throughout the history of computing: One company wants to protect its product from outside hands while others, looking for business, market components and compatible software The “cat and mouse” game.