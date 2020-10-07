Tesla Model 3 Fails to Pass Euro NCAP Driving Aids Test

In recent times there have been many statements by Elon Musk in which he warned the markets that their cars are getting closer to achieving full autonomous driving, at least in the US, which is a country where these types of regulations are more lax than, for example, Europe. And to confirm that this is the case, nothing like checking the results obtained by the Tesla Model 3 in the Euro NCAP analysis of the driving aids of some models in this year 2020.

The result is far from encouraging, as it summarizes the competence of this model in terms of driver assistance with a resounding 36%, which means a “moderate” rating. Much less than we might expect. So much so that In the report detailing all the aspects analyzed, the car’s autopilot system is described as “authoritative”, not collaborative at all, “so it hardly keeps the driver engaged with what happens on the road.

The car is too independent

There are two ways to read the Euro NCAP report, and each one has to do precisely with the way in which this is understood about autonomous driving in both the US and Europe. For the former, anything the car can do with minimal driver interference will be welcome, while the European authorities are more inclined towards a permanent vigilance of the human part on the mechanics and technology.

Results in driving aids for the Tesla Model 3. Euro NCAP

Hence in the driver attention section, the assessment is a poor 36%. There we can see sections such as information to the pilot, the status of the system and monitoring and collaboration while driving. In these four points the Tesla Model 3 obtains scores, respectively, of 10, 16.5, 10 and 0 out of 25 points. That is, ratings of “low”, “adequate”, “low” and “poor”.

Instead, If we look at the part of the vehicle assistance in these driver aids, the valuation rises drastically to 91.7%, with scores of 16.7 out of 25 for the speed assistant, 40 out of 40 for cruise control and 35 out of 35 for assisted driving. With all of the above on the table, it is clear that there is a difference in perspective when evaluating autonomous driving functions depending on whether we do it with the eyes of the regulations that govern in the US, and which are they are imposing in Europe.

