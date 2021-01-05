Tesla Model 3 gets an update: now with heated steering wheel and more

- Advertisement -

qIt is a fact that the company founded by Elon Musk has marked a before and after in the automotive sector. Its family of electric cars is a benchmark and the firm does not stop innovating. And their solutions are the best sellers, with the Tesla Model 3 as the main reference.

We recently told you about the new charging station that the American company has presented, and now we are going to show you all the news that comes with the new generation of Tesla Model 3, that will come with some improvements that will make even more the difference with its rivals.

The Model 3 will feature wood finishes

enlarge photo Tesla Model 3 Tesla

The electric car firm does not stop adding improvements to its family of Tesla vehicles that allow them to be more functional and comfortable. And now they have added a series of details that make the difference, highlighting the heated steering wheel to make driving a vehicle of this type an even more pleasant experience.

To say that these changes came a few days ago to the Tesla Model Y, and now it is the turn of the Model 3 of the firm founded by Elon Musk. And the manufacturer has now wanted to give a touch more superior to its star electric vehicle.

As the company has stated, dSince last October they have been incorporating a series of new features to the Tesla Model 3 to improve its operation. For example, they have incorporated a new center console, in addition to making the trunk automatic and electric.

Not enough for you? On the other hand, the American firm has added heating to the steering wheel to make it much more pleasant to drive. And we end with the iIncorporation of wood finishes to the front doors of the Model 3 to add a premium quality to this luxury car.

At the moment, the only vehicles that will have these improvements are those that are being manufactured in China. The firm is using its Gigafactory to see how these changes work, although these new features will surely be incorporated into the rest of the production chains.

Anyway, and if one takes into account that a large part of the vehicles that arrive in Europe come from the Gigafactory that the company has in China, it is most likely that it will not take long to see a Tesla Model 3 with a heated steering wheel and the rest of news circulating in any city.

An improvement that adds a plus of quality to a vehicle that is sold alone. And now, after the last 2021 Tesla Model 3 improvements, the manufacturer has gone one step further to dominate the electric car market.