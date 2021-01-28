Tesla Model S: how its autopilot passes an extreme test in the real world

- Advertisement -

As you know, Tesla has been testing the self-driving system (FSD) of its vehicles for months through a beta version that goes through stages before a full and widespread launch. So it is normal to see users who are testing them subjecting their EVs to authentic gymkhanas to perfect the technology.

In the end, every little grain of sand that the different owners contribute helps Elon Musk’s to fine-tune the software so that their cars know more precisely what obstacles to stop, how to respond to a road under construction or a signal that at that moment does not have priority over other temporary elements that have been placed on the road.

Stress test in the real world

Thus, the Internet has become in recent months a sample of experiences of using that FSD of the Tesla, although the video that we bring you today is an especially significant one, because shows what a Tesla Model S can actually do when it travels through the real world. That is, not so much straight and wide highways, as narrow alleys, with a single lane, where all kinds of obstacles come and go that you must detect and avoid, as well as intersections with multiple alternatives.

This video was recorded on the streets of Berkeley, California, and shows how a Tesla Model S behaves with version 2020.48.35.6 of that full self driving. In addition, that tour was not accidental since the owner of the YouTube channel agreed to make a request from a follower come true, who invited him to travel with that FSD activated by some of the most problematic streets of the city. Some that converge at an intersection where a total of ten roads will stop at the same time.

In the video you will be able to check how the Tesla Model S slows down and pays special attention to those sections within the city, taking certain precautions at times that will surely make the most impatient drivers nervous. In any case, it is appreciated that the car seems so cautious and, when in doubt, safety prevails over any other aspect and comes out of situations that would be, for many drivers, complex. Examples like this show how FSD is evolving in recent times and that, quite possibly, that full autonomous driving will arrive definitively in the coming months.