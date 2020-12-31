Tesla offers three free months of autonomous driving to boost sales

- Advertisement -

For a few weeks it has been said that Tesla will offer its Full Self-Driving service as a monthly subscription for whoever wants to hire it. Finally, everything points to the fact that it will be at the beginning of this next year 2021 when the manufacturer announces the exact moment in which it could start hiring, and of course, the price that the service would have.

Let us remember that the autonomous driving function or Full Self-Driving It can be added as an extra when buying one of the models in the catalog. However, this requires quite a high cost. This makes many users back off without first not having tried it or if they do not know if they are going to have the car for a long time, since it increases the cost and therefore the exit in the event that we want to sell it later.

Three months free for those who buy a car before 2021

Well, to boost sales this year 2020 and to publicize the autonomous driving subscription service, Tesla has announced that all those who buy a car during these last days of the year, will benefit from three free months of the Full Self-Drving service.

In this way, in addition to boosting sales for the end of this year and managing to beat their own record, they announce that the subscription service is already fully prepared to be offered in this next year 2021.

This subscription includes the navigation features of autopilot by motorways, including lane changes automatic or for overtaking slower vehicles, the function autopark, the possibility of finding the car in any parking lot even if we do not know where we had left it or the assisted stops at crossroads, traffic lights or vertical signs that require it.

It is undoubtedly a great strategy for interested users to try these almost autonomous driving functions, since according to the company itself in the small print, they must always be used under the supervision of the driver. This has also caused some users to complain about Tesla’s way of promoting these functions, since they do so by indicating that they are completely autonomous driving functions.

Either way, the fact of being able to test these autonomous or semi-autonomous driving functions is a great option, either for free with the current promotion or through a subscription, although we will have to wait to know the prices of the same. in different countries.

