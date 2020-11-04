Latest newsTech NewsSocial Networks

Tesla opens new centers and installs the first V3 Superchargers in Spain

By Brian Adam
Tesla vehicle recharging on a supercharger.
Tesla vehicle recharging on a supercharger.

It was last summer when Tesla announced an ambitious plan to expand even more in our country, with the opening this fall of two new centers, one in Madrid and the other in Valencia. The first is already available in the southern area of ​​the capital, designed both for the sale and for the delivery and service of vehicles, while the second will come into operation throughout the month of November only to assist owners.

But in addition to the above, which already raises its presence to seven throughout our national geography with exclusive centers, we have to add the expansion of the company’s supercharger network, which reaches 33 points of the entire road map and that it has in Benavente, Zamora, the first point where vehicle owners can refuel with all the power allowed by the V3 stations.

Supercharger routes are extended

The objective of this first V3 supercharger in Spain is to facilitate travel from the center of the peninsula to Galicia where, in addition to this point in Castilla y León, Another station has been inaugurated in Lugo, which facilitates travel between La Coruña and Santiago de Compostela. It should be remembered that with V2 technology the owners of these EVs have already achieved very good refueling times to make long-distance trips without wasting excessive time at stops, although now, with the new technology, this saving increases proportionally.

New Tesla center in Madrid-Sur.
New Tesla center in Madrid-Sur. Tesla

We are talking about what these new V3 superchargers are capable of reaching 250 kW of power, which considerably saves loading times. The problem is that this advantage offers a drawback since it is a different architecture from previous generations, which forces car owners to have a CCS adapter to use them.

This CCS is a standard throughout Europe and many of the vehicles sold by Tesla are compatible in themselves, as is the case with all Model 3s that circulate in our country. The problem comes with the Model S and X that need to have that complement. If that vehicle was purchased before the spring of 2019, they will have to get it at a price of 299 euros. If the Model S or X was purchased after that time, you will have it already in your hands because it was included as a standard accessory for use in the same V2 superchargers.

