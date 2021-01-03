Tesla opens the world’s largest super-fast charging station

- Advertisement -

Tesla is one of the manufacturers that is betting the most so that soon we can see more and more electric cars on the roads of the main countries of the world. In this sense, there is no doubt that China is one of the countries where the famous manufacturer has a greater presence. So much so, which is where your Gigafactory 3, one of its design centers and the site of one of the most important supercharger stations.

A little over a month ago, the Californian brand inaugurated what was to date the largest electric station in the world, as it had 56 charging points. A station located in a rest area of ​​Los Angeles, California, where you can find more than 50 chargers with a power of up to 250 KW.

World’s Largest Super Fast Charging Station

Well, in its effort to grow its network of superchargers around the world, Tesla has opened the largest station yet. On this occasion it was in Shanghai and he unseated the Los Angeles station from the highest position on the podium. On this occasion, Tesla has launched a gigantic station with 72 super-fast charging points, which makes it the largest station open to the public in the world.

At the beginning of this same month of December, Tesla put on mark 29 of these charging points in a single day, several of which were type V3, chargers capable of offering a range of up to 120 kilometers with just five minutes of charging.

Undoubtedly, the arrival of this and other charging stations to the Asian country helps in the arrival of a greater number of Teslas to the Asian country next year, also coinciding with the start of production of the Model Y at the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Elon Musk has pointed out that these Tesla Superchargers could be accessible to other electric cars, so it would also accelerate the adoption in the Asian country of other electric car models and the electrification of the fleet.

Last October we saw how Tesla inaugurated the first V3 supercharger in our country, specifically on the A-6 at the height of Benavente, province of Zamora, next to a service station. Hopefully this is just the beginning of a great expansion of the charging stations in our country to favor the arrival of this type of vehicle.