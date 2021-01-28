Tesla Partners with Samsung to Deliver Complete Autonomous Driving

- Advertisement -

According to some reports, Tesla has partnered with Samsung to develop a new 5nm chip To achieve total autonomous driving in its electric cars, this news comes from Korea where the country’s media have echoed this alliance.

Tesla moves to design its own chips

In 2016, Tesla began building a team of chip architects led by legendary designer Jim Keller, to develop his own chip. The goal was to design one that was powerful and efficient enough for autonomous driving.

Most recently in 2019, Tesla finally introduced the chip as part of its Hardware 3.0 (HW 3.0) standalone computer. They claim one that had an improvement factor of 21 in the processing of frames per second compared to the previous generation Tesla Autopilot hardware, which was powered by Nvidia hardware, and they did it with little increase in power consumption.

Tesla partners with Samsung SmartLife

When launching the new chip, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla were already working on the next generation of the chip, and they expect it to be three times better than the new chip. It is expected to be developed within two years.

Tesla’s next-generation autonomous chip

A few months ago, there was a report that Tesla was planning to have its next-generation autonomous chip use a 7-nanometer process from TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor company.

Now, a new report from Korea claims that Tesla is partnering with Samsung on a 5-nanometer chip for autonomous driving (via Asia-E and translated from Korean):

“According to related industries, on the 25th, Samsung Electronics Foundry Division is currently conducting research and development (R&D) on 5nm class system semiconductors to be mounted in autonomous Tesla vehicles. The 5nm semiconductor applied with the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process is a high-tech product that only a small number of companies such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC can produce worldwide. ”

Samsung is already a Tesla partner for the production of its current autonomous chips on its HW 3.0, however, that chip is based on a 14nm technology. The 5nm chips they are a newer technology that only began to become commercial products last year. They are found in some of the latest smartphones, like Apple’s iPhone 12.

Until 2022 we will not see it

The latest report on Tesla’s new chips indicated that the mass production is planned for him fourth quarter of 2021, which means we probably won’t see it inside Tesla vehicles until 2022.