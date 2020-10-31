Tesla plans to invest more than 5,000 million in the next two years

Tesla plans to invest in capital between 4,500 and 6,000 million dollars (between 3,806 and 5,075 million euros) in each of the next two years (2021 and 2022), which means almost doubling its investment compared to this year.

According to its quarterly report, the US electric car firm expects to close 2019 with a capital expenditure close to 3,500 million dollars (2,960 million euros), compared to forecasts of between 2,500 and 3,500 million dollars (between 2,115 and 2,960 million millions of euros).

“Our equity investment is often difficult to project beyond the short term given the number and breadth of our major projects at any given time and the uncertainties in future market conditions,” the company explains in the document.

In addition, it points out that it is currently increasing its vehicle portfolio, building new factories and developing new technologies related to its batteries, so the pace of its capital investment may vary according to the priority of each project.

For all this, Tesla estimates that it will end this year with a capital investment of almost 2.96 billion euros, a figure that could rise to more than 5 billion euros in 2021 and 2022.

Currently, Tesla has two production plants, in California (United States) and Shanghai (China), while the construction of two new factories in Texas (United States) and in Berlin (Germany), which will begin to operate in 2021.

The company founded by Elon Musk posted a net profit of 331 million dollars (280 million euros) between July and September, which represents its fifth consecutive quarter with profits and represents more than doubling (+ 131%) the data of the same period from the previous exercise.

Tesla ended the third quarter with revenues of 8,771 million dollars (7,433 million euros), 39% more in the year-on-year comparison, after selling 139,593 vehicles worldwide, 44% more, and producing 145,036 cars, 51 % plus.

The company aims to overcome the barrier of 500,000 cars sold worldwide this year, a goal that it maintains despite the difficult market environment it faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.