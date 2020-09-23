Tesla presents the Model S Plaid: more than 1,000CV and crazy autonomy

A few hours ago the Battery Day Event held by Tesla concluded in which Elon Musk came to announce all the measures they are taking to allow their cars for the coming years, not only to drop in price, but also to increase their autonomy even more. A day that many had marked in red on the calendar and that ended in style thanks to the fact that a new model of the company was put on sale online: the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Sure, after hearing the Australian talk about those plans, surprised to see that the first product of that Battery Day Event was a supervitaminated Model S in every way: both in the engine power, as in the kilometers that we can do without stopping in a supercharger and, unfortunately, also in the price.

Start and don’t stop for a long time

This new Model S Plaid is a beast that exceeds a thousand horsepower, specifically boasts 1,100CV that allow it reach 100 km / h. in just two seconds, 2.1. Tesla, on the website where it already offers it, even accompanies that figure with a “minus” symbol, which means that we can beat that mark with a little effort.

New Tesla Model S Plaid.

If the power is not bad for you, this Model S Plaid will be able to reach 320 kilometers per hour of speed, which makes this model one of those sports cars that Elon Musk likes to show off. Now, where there is also a qualitative leap is in the duration of the batteries: this EV will be able to endure without going through the company’s supercharger the not inconsiderable amount of 840 kilometers, which is already a range to take into account if we are one of those who still have doubts about this technology.

Of course, and here comes the bad news, the price of this Tesla Model S Plaid does not live up to the announcements that Elon Musk made yesterday, so it goes up to the segment of the most expensive of the company, as some configurations of the Model X. In this case, we will have to pay 139,990 euros to get it, which surely escapes the economic plans that many users have when they approach the EV brand. As we tell you, it is now available in Spain, with its “triple-engine all-wheel drive”, on the company’s website.