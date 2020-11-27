Tesla proceeds to recall more than 10,000 vehicles from its Model X and Model Y

The truth is that we had been seeing cases on social networks for a few days with Tesla EV news that, in the middle of the road, lost the roof in a dangerous way for the driver himself as well as the traffic that surrounds him. And now, just a few days later, the NHTSA (US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has called for the recall of almost 10,000 vehicles of the Model X and Model Y of Tesla.

The official body’s report leaves no doubt that there is a problem with the 2016 Model X with a piece that retains the ceiling and that, over the years, deteriorates and losing its ability to maintain the integrity of the entire system. In this way, it was clear that action had to be taken and NHTSA has opted for the most radical of all – removing potentially defective vehicles from the road.

The front panel of the Model X, in the pillory

In the report published by NHTSA it can be read that the Tesla “Model X (from 2016) is equipped with a cosmetic appliqué on the front of the roof, just behind the windshield, known as the front appliqué, as well as an appliqué in the center of the ceiling between the falcon door and the glass, known as the column sconce “. The problem comes because “both inserts adhere to the vehicle using urethane [por lo que] if the application interface lacks primer, then over time the adhesion may weaken and make it separate from the vehicle. ”

SAUL LOEB AFP

The good news in everything that happened happens because, as the NHTSA reflects in its report, “is not aware of any accident or injury “resulting from the problem detected but it also does not forget that if “the part separates from the vehicle while driving, it could create a hazard on the road for the motorists who follow and increase their risk of injury or a collision.”

As for the Model Y, the NHTSA has also decided to recall 401 vehicles on this year’s 2020 version for a problem in “the bolts connecting the front upper control arm and the steering knuckle”, which may not have been properly tightened. The consequence of this irregularity is that if “not properly supported, the upper control arm can come loose from the steering knuckle, resulting in negative or positive over-camber and adverse steering impact.”

Tesla has decided to contact vehicle owners to inform them that their cars will be forcibly withdrawn from the market, so it only remains to be known what the compensation they will receive will be … and if these problems also affect owners on this side of the Atlantic who may have a Tesla Model X and Model Y with these features.