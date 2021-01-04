Tech NewsSocial Networks

Tesla produced more than half a million cars in 2020, 40% more

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.
Tesla Produced More Than Half A Million Cars In 2020,

Brian Adam
The electric car manufacturer Tesla announced this Saturday that it has produced more than half a million vehicles this year, a figure that represents a new milestone for the company despite the pandemic, and of which its founder, Elon Musk, has said he is ” very proud”.

The company details in a statement that it manufactured exactly 509,737 vehicles during the past year, representing an increase of 40% compared to 2019, while it sold 499,550 in the last twelve months, 36% more.

Of them, 180,570 have been delivered in the last quarter of 2020, which represents a new record for the company and exceeds Wall Street expectations, which by last Thursday expected that some 174,000 cars would have been sold in that period.

“I am very proud of the Tesla team for exceeding this important milestone!”

Throughout 2020, Tesla has been able to increase its production and delivery of vehicles thanks to its new plant in Shanghai (China), at the same time that it has used new suppliers of battery cells to make them of higher voltage.

